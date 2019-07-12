Kimberly (KMB) Shareholder United Capital Financial Advisers Trimmed Its Position; Mar Vista Investment Partners Has Lifted Stake in Pepsico (PEP) as Market Value Rose

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 6,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,316 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.43 million, down from 219,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $138.48. About 583,287 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL; 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 68,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 592,120 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.56 million, up from 523,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $133.21. About 2.26 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Prtn Inc has 0.86% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 3,958 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 1.92 million shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.18% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 12,575 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.84% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Petrus Lta holds 1.32% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 55,538 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited reported 0.27% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Advisory Serv Network Ltd Liability reported 37,957 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 1.86% or 306,155 shares in its portfolio. Edgar Lomax Com Va has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Grand Jean Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 68,298 shares or 3.41% of the stock. 852,291 were accumulated by Asset One. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 134,145 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.15% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jlb & Assocs has invested 2.56% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “With Expectations For Big Fed Rate Cut Tempered, Market Sentiment Is Subdued – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “What Could Drive PepsiCo’s Earnings Decline In Q2 2019? – Forbes” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Consumers in the U.S. continue to do their part – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo Earnings: PEP Stock Ticks Lower Despite Strong Q2 Report – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kimberly-Clark Wants You to Know – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Kimberly-Clark Names Alison Lewis as Chief Growth Officer – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Alibaba and JD.com Want to Lock in Merchants With Big Data Deals – The Motley Fool” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Kimberly-Clark Q4 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kimberly-Clark: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mngmt owns 16,260 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Chemical Bank & Trust reported 15,736 shares stake. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,869 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Company owns 224,392 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Wright Serv Incorporated has 7,290 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Jaffetilchin Invest Prns Limited Liability Company has 2,335 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Nexus Management Incorporated holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 5,300 shares. Summit Fin Wealth Advsr Ltd holds 29,549 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Inc owns 2,386 shares. Lenox Wealth Incorporated owns 18 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 382,022 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 3,430 shares. Cutter & Brokerage invested in 0.07% or 2,067 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.13% or 793,110 shares. The Indiana-based 1St Source Bancorporation has invested 0.26% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $14.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 8,747 shares to 199,051 shares, valued at $12.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust.