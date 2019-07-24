Kimberly (KMB) Shareholder Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Stake by $666,783; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Zevenbergen Capital Investments Raised Its Holding

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 10,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,062 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79 million, up from 38,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $140.72. About 19.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,223 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.23 million, down from 160,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $134.65. About 1.70 million shares traded or 8.44% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 55,209 shares to 622,500 shares, valued at $84.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 80,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 526,875 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $769.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings by 242 shares to 1,632 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 1,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity.