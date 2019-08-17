Kimberly (KMB) Shareholder Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Lowered Its Position; As Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Valuation Rose, Shareholder North American Management Has Increased Holding

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 64.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 23,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 59,884 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, up from 36,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $95.29. About 919,691 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 04/04/2018 – C&C Group In Talks With Support of AB InBev; 21/05/2018 – RENERGEN LTD – ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF AN OFF-TAKE AGREEMENT FOR PROVISION OF NATURAL GAS BY TETRA4 TO SAB TO USE IN DISPLACING DIESEL USE IN TRUCKS; 21/03/2018 – As shutdown looms, U.S. Congress crafts massive funding bill; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP – WITH SUPPORT OF AB INBEV, IT IS IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTHEW CLARK BIBENDUM; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBIT $3.94B; 09/05/2018 – Correct: AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.02B

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc analyzed 5,421 shares as the company's stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 155,223 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.23 million, down from 160,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $48.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $140.72. About 1.34 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP - UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Kimberly-Clark Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KMB) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Kimberly-Clark’s Revenue To Remain Flat In Q2 2019? – Forbes” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), A Stock That Climbed 27% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kimberly-Clark and UNICEF partner to help 2 million babies and young children in Latin America and the Caribbean – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.01M for 19.65 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

