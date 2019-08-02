Kimberly (KMB) Shareholder Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Its Position by $385,268 as Stock Price Rose; Newtyn Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Recro Pharma (REPH) as Market Valuation Rose

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 3,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The hedge fund held 326,340 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.76M, down from 329,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $136.2. About 490,410 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Still Expects 2018 Adj Effective Tax Rate of 23% to 26%; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 21/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES GIUSY BUONFANTINO AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFIC; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B; 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 494,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48M, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.39. About 71,623 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 09/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, RECRO HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS OF $51.3 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA: FDA UNABLE TO APPROVE APPLICATION IN CURRENT FORM; 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Backs FY18 Guidance of CDMO Revenue of About $70M; 16/04/2018 – Recro Pharma to Present IV Meloxicam Data at the 43rd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE AND LEACHABLE DATA PROVIDED IN NDA

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leisure has 0.55% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Fin Ser Corporation reported 0.18% stake. Braun Stacey Assoc has invested 1.03% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Tiemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,320 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insur reported 5,334 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.28% or 17,140 shares in its portfolio. Churchill Mgmt Corporation owns 0.4% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 120,954 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 1.34 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Spectrum Mngmt Group Inc Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 845 shares. Weatherstone Capital reported 1,733 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Huntington Bancorp holds 132,754 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 901,381 shares. Smith Salley And has 2,570 shares. Arrow Financial holds 270 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Macquarie Turns Bullish On Kimberly Clark: ‘We Are More Confident In The Sales Growth Outlook’ – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Akamai, Anaplan, Chipotle, Hasbro, Kimberly-Clark, Rio Tinto, Sherwin-Williams, Snap, Texas Instruments, United Air, UTC, Visa and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Kimberly Clark Corporation (KMB) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00M for 19.02 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) by 33,847 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $29.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Univar Inc. by 22,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 753,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74 million and $528.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 232,165 shares to 597,165 shares, valued at $22.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 463,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc.

Analysts await Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.35 earnings per share, up 43.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.62 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Recro Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Is Carrying A Fair Bit Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH): Here are Midwood Capital Managementâ€™s Thoughts On The Pharmaceutical Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Recro Pharma Amends IV Meloxicam License Agreement with Alkermes – GlobeNewswire” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Recro Pharma to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 10, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Recro Pharma Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold REPH shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.11 million shares or 0.42% more from 11.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 87,989 shares or 0% of the stock. Broadfin Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.91M shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 93,906 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De owns 23,094 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc reported 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Susquehanna Int Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 47,682 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 1,500 shares. Citigroup reported 5,550 shares stake. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 61,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Panagora Asset Incorporated holds 404,145 shares. State Street holds 245,589 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 11,654 were reported by Amer Interest Gru. Essex Investment Limited Liability Corporation reported 251,464 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings.