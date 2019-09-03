Kimberly (KMB) Shareholder Grimes & Company Trimmed Stake by $1.14 Million; Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Lockheed Martin Com Us$1.00 (LMT) Stake by $16.41 Million

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 9,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 82,653 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24M, down from 91,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $141.11. About 1.32 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com Us$1.00 (LMT) by 150.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 54,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 91,107 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.35 million, up from 36,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp Com Us$1.00 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $384.11. About 760,901 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – Lockheed shrugs off F-35 spat to lift outlook; 19/03/2018 – Triumph Achieves Elite Supplier Status from Lockheed Martin RMS; 24/05/2018 – Kennametal Names Lorraine Martin To Board Of Directors; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO HEWSON CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN EVENT; 28/03/2018 – A King Has Arrived: Sikorsky CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Arrives in Germany for International Debut; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN COMMENTS FROM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin just got one step closer to handing hypersonic weapons to the US Air Force; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Pushes Multiyear Buy for F-35; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO SAYS EXPLORING OPTIONS TO HELP JAPAN WITH FUTURE JET FIGHTER

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $619.67 million for 19.71 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 13,780 shares to 120,960 shares, valued at $6.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Dow Jones Us Technolog (IYW) by 74,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab U.S. Small (SCHA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Portfolio owns 0.39% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 30,888 shares. Millennium Management Ltd accumulated 639,096 shares. Carret Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.29% or 14,455 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Scotia Cap owns 0.01% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 9,187 shares. 2,322 were accumulated by Cls Invests Llc. 97,000 were accumulated by Uss Investment Management Limited. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.45% stake. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc reported 0.24% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Fulton State Bank Na has 23,631 shares. Bartlett & Communication Ltd Liability Company holds 41,874 shares. Karpus Mngmt Inc holds 3,152 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 1.90 million shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP reported 61 shares. Hartline Investment accumulated 0.09% or 2,629 shares.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Com Us$0.01 (NYSE:SLB) by 930,320 shares to 646,868 shares, valued at $28.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corporation Com Us$2.50 (NYSE:UNP) by 6,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 632,058 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc Ads Each Repr 0.10 Ord Class ‘A’ Share (NASDAQ:BIDU).