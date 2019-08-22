Kimberly (KMB) Shareholder Grimes & Company Lowered Holding by $1.14 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Lifted Its Position in Slm (SLM) by $348,804 as Stock Value Declined

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Slm Corporation (SLM) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.71% . The institutional investor held 190,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 151,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Slm Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.41. About 1.41M shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 19.38% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 06/04/2018 – VA Partners I, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Sallie Mae; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct takes $1 billion stake each in Citigroup, Sallie Mae -letter; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR DILUTED CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.99 – $1.01; 28/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: SLM SOLUTIONS INCREASES REVENUE BY 2.2 PERCENT IN CHALLENGING 2017 FISCAL YEAR; 02/05/2018 – DGAP-AFR: SLM Solutions Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 30/03/2018 – Fitch: SLM Rating Reflects Improved Core Operating Performance; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Various SLM Student Loan Trusts; 23/04/2018 – Sallie Mae 1Q EPS 28c; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades SLM to BB+ From BB

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 9,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 82,653 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24 million, down from 91,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $142.03. About 356,669 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age; 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Bank has 0.25% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt Inc has 15,519 shares. Altavista Wealth Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 2,409 shares. Old Point Trust & Fincl Ser N A invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 14,178 are owned by M Securities. 20,162 are held by Cap Inv Counsel Inc. Moreover, Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt Inc has 1.49% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 823,300 shares. S&T State Bank Pa has invested 0.53% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Smith Asset Mngmt Grp LP reported 22 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt invested in 0.44% or 9,800 shares. Schnieders Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0.91% or 17,082 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Lc invested in 0.08% or 1,146 shares. Papp L Roy And Assoc accumulated 3,476 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Baxter Bros reported 7,940 shares. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il accumulated 0.04% or 2,842 shares.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.01M for 19.84 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Dow Jones Us Healthcar (IYH) by 10,184 shares to 77,673 shares, valued at $15.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Hanover Insurance Group In (NYSE:THG) by 6,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mar (IEMG).

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 11,470 shares to 109,364 shares, valued at $5.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl A by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR).