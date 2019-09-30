Kimberly (KMB) Shareholder Grimes & Company Has Trimmed Position by $1.50 Million; Benedict Financial Advisors Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $363,090 as Shares Rose

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 13.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 11,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 71,352 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.51M, down from 82,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $142.38. About 561,723 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES KIM UNDERHILL HEAD OF N. AMERICA UNIT; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 82,510 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.05 million, down from 85,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $139.15. About 6.85 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Slack Tries to Dispel Microsoft Fears – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Is MSFT Stock a Buy With Earnings and xCloud Launch on the Horizon? – Investorplace.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “These 3 Dividend Stocks Just Increased Their Payouts – Nasdaq” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Polaris Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 495,052 shares for 2.8% of their portfolio. Planning Alternatives Limited Adv has 8,326 shares. Hound Partners Ltd Com has 7.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 84,500 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Com The reported 2.23% stake. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity reported 4.59% stake. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 2.02 million shares. Cap Counsel Inc accumulated 55,745 shares or 2.68% of the stock. Altimeter Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 500,000 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B holds 60,186 shares or 5.58% of its portfolio. Cypress Funds Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Indiana Trust Inv invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability holds 2.14% or 64,383 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 28,622 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Dow Jones Us Technolog (IYW) by 3,984 shares to 89,708 shares, valued at $17.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 18,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BAML expects Kimberly-Clark to rally – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kimberly-Clark Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Overweight Consumer Staples – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Kimberly-Clark – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 24, 2019.