Kimberly (KMB) Shareholder Grimes & Company Lowered Its Holding by $1.14 Million as Stock Rose; As Moodys (MCO) Market Value Rose, Holder Sirios Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 9,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 82,653 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24M, down from 91,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $140.77. About 778,450 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 20.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 29,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 113,605 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.57 million, down from 143,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $213.58. About 297,202 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES BANCO CIUDAD PROPOSED 2024 NOTES B2; STABLE OUTLK; 23/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA OUTLOOK TO STABLE BY MOODY’S; RATINGS AFFIRMED; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS MOROCCO’S CREDIT PROFILE REFLECTS MOVE TOWARDS VALUE-ADDED EXPORTS AND FISCAL PROGRESS; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws Debt Ratings Of 2 Enhanced Loans Of The State Of Nuevo Leon Due To Prepayment Of Outstanding Balance; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $424.3 Million Of Subprime Rmbs Issued From 2000 To 2007; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s To Host 13th Annual Gcc Credit Risk Conference In Dubai; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa3 Rating To Sigma’s Global Notes; Stable Outlook; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Mig 1 To Nantucket Ma’s Go Bans; Affirms Aa1 Go With Positive Outlook; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Boston Wtr & Swr Comm.’s (MA) Gen. Rev. Bonds 2018 Ser. A; Outlook Stable

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Dow Jones Us Healthcar (IYH) by 10,184 shares to 77,673 shares, valued at $15.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 157,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,609 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ruggie Capital Grp owns 11 shares. The California-based Advisor Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.2% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Hsbc Public Ltd owns 519,266 shares. Cutter Brokerage, a Missouri-based fund reported 2,067 shares. Capital Inv Counsel Incorporated invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Juncture Wealth Strategies Lc reported 4,700 shares stake. Df Dent & owns 2,713 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd has invested 0.02% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.22% or 99,495 shares. 618,984 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc. 44,944 are owned by Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability Co. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP owns 75,924 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Provise Grp Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,354 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 0.13% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 29,247 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Co holds 5,012 shares.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00 million for 19.66 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 86,826 shares to 305,245 shares, valued at $32.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 256,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 496,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).