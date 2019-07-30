Kimberly (KMB) Shareholder Garrison Financial Has Upped Its Stake by $452,763; Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Holder Chou Associates Management Has Upped Holding

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 3,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,404 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 25,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $138.29. About 940,629 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Net Sales Up 2% To Up 3%; 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 25.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.07% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 880,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $729.44 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.44% or $0.195 during the last trading session, reaching $3.225. About 3.65M shares traded. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has risen 6.43% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 08/05/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL CEO SAYS DOWNWARD PRESSURES IN OVERALL GENERICS RETAIL MARKET APPEAR TO BE STABILIZING – CONF. CALL; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 12/04/2018 – Right On Brands Inc. Announces a Strong Southern California Retail Launch of ENDO Water; 02/04/2018 – Endo International: FDA Interprets DQSA’s Requirement That There Be a ‘Clinical Need’ for Compounding From Bulk Substances; 14/05/2018 – Braeburn Announces Publication of Positive Phase 3 Results For Long-Acting Buprenorphine For Treatment Of Opioid Use Disorder i; 14/05/2018 – Endo Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 17/05/2018 – Olympus Expands Its Endoscope Reprocessing Portfolio to Include ChanlDry Drying Cabinet, Endo SafeStack Transport Cart and Visual Reprocessing Guide; 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO BUY SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS, BUSINESS OF UNIT WINTAC; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital LLC Exits Position in Endo; 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO BUY SOMERSET, WINTAC AFFILIATE FOR ABOUT $190M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.68, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold ENDP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.74 million shares or 0.14% less from 208.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Ag owns 20,313 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 0.01% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 3.64 million shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 183,506 shares stake. 596,900 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 300,132 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc holds 20,462 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 54 are held by Fil. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 288,358 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 12,727 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.01% or 269,649 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 4,483 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Virtu Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Proshare Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 114,392 shares. State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.01% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa owns 4.15M shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc owns 0.21% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 5,646 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt invested in 11,552 shares. Washington Trust State Bank holds 0.08% or 4,103 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Com Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Shine Invest Advisory Services Inc reported 0.01% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Tiedemann Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Blue Chip Prtnrs Incorporated stated it has 2.38% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Skba Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.01% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Chesley Taft Associate Llc holds 0.05% or 4,892 shares. Franklin Inc invested in 109,419 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Naples Ltd Liability invested in 8,917 shares. Franklin Street Incorporated Nc stated it has 0.03% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Dt Inv Prtn Ltd holds 42,794 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd has 0.12% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

