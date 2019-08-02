Kimberly (KMB) Shareholder Garrison Financial Boosted Its Stake by $452,763 as Valuation Rose; Rivernorth Capital Management Cut Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (DEX) Holding by $2.47 Million

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (DEX) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 274,289 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.20M, down from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.77. About 36,894 shares traded. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 3,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 29,404 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 25,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $136.01. About 500,391 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program; 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Braces for Even Higher Pulp Inflation — Commodity Comment; 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income F (EVV) by 63,453 shares to 4.35M shares, valued at $55.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD) by 402,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 624,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Cali Qlt (MCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4,047 shares to 38,622 shares, valued at $4.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) by 61,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,616 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).