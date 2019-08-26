Kimberly (KMB) Shareholder Coastline Trust Co Cut Its Position by $464,325 as Valuation Rose; As Icici Bk LTD (Call) (IBN) Stock Price Rose, Holder Citadel Advisors Decreased Position by $7.48 Million

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (Call) (IBN) by 72.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 679,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 256,200 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 935,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.59% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $11.17. About 19.30 million shares traded or 214.82% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 16/05/2018 – BTVI: I-T department quizzes Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI loan case; 12/04/2018 – INDIA REGULATOR IS SAID TO PROBE CORP GOVERNANCE AT ICICI: ET; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS GOING FORWARD FOCUS WILL BE ON RESOLUTION; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK: NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMUNICATION FROM INDIA’S SFIO; 28/03/2018 – ICICI: NO INDIVIDUAL EMPLOYEE CAN INFLUENCE CREDIT DECISIONS; 12/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Sebi initiates probe into alleged corporate governance breaches at ICICI; 13/04/2018 – BSE SEEKS CLARIFICATION FROM ICICI BANK ON REPORT OF SEBI PROBE; 16/04/2018 – ICICI BANK: SEBI REQUESTED CLARIFICATIONS BASED ON NEWS REPORTS; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – WAS NOT LEAD BANK TO CONSORTIUM TO VIDEOCON; BANK ONLY SANCTIONED ITS SHARE OF FACILITIES OF ABOUT 32.50 BLN RUPEES; 01/04/2018 – Tom Lasseter: More news from India banking: CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case – sources (ICICI is

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 3,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 33,495 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 37,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 1.43M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.01 million for 19.33 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,565 shares to 6,110 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets (VWOB) by 3,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

