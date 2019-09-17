Kimberly (KMB) Market Valuation Rose While Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Increased Position; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Klingenstein Fields & Co Decreased Position by $870,140 as Market Value Declined

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 6,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 536,166 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.68 million, down from 542,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $130.04. About 1.48 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 2,812 shares as the company's stock rose 8.11% . The hedge fund held 42,502 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.66 million, up from 39,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $131.16. About 724,802 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 123,201 shares. Bessemer Grp reported 179,258 shares. Perritt Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 0.16% or 3,344 shares. First City Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.35% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Highstreet Asset has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 27,773 were reported by Fdx Advsrs. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd owns 4,535 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 4,995 shares. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 5.14 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. Saturna Capital stated it has 234,200 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rampart Co Ltd Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk), United Kingdom-based fund reported 83,126 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 12,622 shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 3,130 shares. Duncker Streett And Co Inc has 0.01% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.26 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Ocean Limited Liability Com reported 5,772 shares stake. 4,722 are held by Arcadia Invest Mi. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 161,872 were reported by Raymond James Na. Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.68% or 5.77 million shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Llc reported 102,636 shares. Vestor Capital Ltd Co reported 2.88% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 212,450 were accumulated by Pinnacle Associate. Opus Capital Lc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 8,859 shares. California-based Aspiriant Limited has invested 0.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kanawha Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 146,504 shares or 2.8% of all its holdings. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Company has invested 2.56% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tokio Marine Asset Limited holds 14,052 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Chase Inv Counsel Corp reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 70,006 were reported by Hamel Inc.