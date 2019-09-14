Kimberly (KMB) Market Valuation Rose While Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Lifted Holding; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Upped Its Holding in Chevron New (CVX) as Stock Rose

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 2,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The hedge fund held 42,502 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.66M, up from 39,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $132.41. About 1.52 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 0.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 4,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202.54M, up from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.73 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,823 shares to 337,030 shares, valued at $98.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 96,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 664,435 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania Com holds 276,829 shares. Brookmont Management owns 41,743 shares or 3.12% of their US portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 230,390 shares. Fairfield Bush And has 40,029 shares. Moreover, Transamerica Fin Advsrs Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 368 shares. Windward Mgmt Co Ca holds 0.28% or 18,246 shares. Washington Tru Bancorp stated it has 18,551 shares. Sit Investment Associates reported 189,960 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd reported 13,280 shares. Cohen Cap Management Inc has invested 1.43% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Foothills Asset Mgmt Limited reported 39,352 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has invested 0.83% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Citizens Comml Bank And Communication owns 58,013 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Somerville Kurt F reported 41,328 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0.18% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 6,499 are held by Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc. Indexiq Lc invested in 0.15% or 35,478 shares. Allsquare Wealth Limited holds 0.03% or 340 shares. New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.15% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Moreover, First Midwest Bank Division has 0.53% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Spinnaker reported 0.11% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Fiduciary Of The Southwest Inc Tx reported 9,231 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Comerica Bancorp invested in 0.22% or 201,504 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.09% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Bessemer Group reported 179,258 shares. Sta Wealth Management Limited Liability stated it has 2,519 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 6,714 were reported by Assetmark Inc. Cwm Lc holds 0.18% or 80,733 shares. Caprock Gp reported 4,259 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.