Kimberly (KMB) Holder Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Trimmed Holding as Share Price Rose; As Genesis Energy LP (GEL) Market Valuation Rose, Harvest Fund Advisors Decreased Position

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (GEL) by 24.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 1.52 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The hedge fund held 4.72 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.92 million, down from 6.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genesis Energy LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.03. About 68,845 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 18/04/2018 – Africa Automotive Battery (Flooded, VRLA AGM and VRLA GEL) Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – GENESIS SAYS RUSSELL EDEY RESIGNED AS AVOCET MINING DIRECTOR; 14/05/2018 – SOK MARKETLER IPO TOP BUYERS INCL. EBRD, GENESIS, BLACKROCK; 04/05/2018 – Genesis Energy 1Q Net $8.03M; 19/04/2018 – B. Braun to Introduce 1-Ounce Prontosan® Wound Gel X at SAWC; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER GENESIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT BUYS 5.6 PCT STAKES IN SOK MARKETLER SOKM.IS – KAP; 10/04/2018 – THAI NIPPON RUBBER INDUSTRY – DEAL TO BUY RIGHTS AND ASSUME OBLIGATIONS FOR SALE AND MARKETING CONDOMS AND LUBRICANT GEL UNDER “PLAYBOY” TRADEMARK; 07/03/2018 – OutPlay Inc: Performance Sports Gel LactiGo™ Now Available in Europe; 10/05/2018 – Genesis Photonics Inc. 1Q Net Loss NT$64.6M Vs NT$231.5M; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 155,223 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.23 million, down from 160,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $138.67. About 328,113 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Plans $30M Expansion, Improvements at Hendersonville, N.C., Plant; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.13% more from 87.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 139,190 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 114,656 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Citadel Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 30,707 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 1.88 million shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 10.67M shares or 6% of the stock. New York-based Jane Street Grp Incorporated Llc has invested 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Rr Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 8.48% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 3.29M shares. Novare Management Ltd accumulated 61,000 shares. Hightower Trust Svcs Lta owns 29,490 shares. Pnc Svcs Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 27,449 shares. Stephens Ar reported 20,096 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $243,670 activity. Jesulaitis Kristen O bought 5,000 shares worth $99,850.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archrock Inc by 64,355 shares to 10.00 million shares, valued at $97.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS) by 1.21M shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL).

More notable recent Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Genesis Energy Lp (GEL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Simple Green, Midstream Red – Seeking Alpha” published on October 14, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Genesis Energy, L.P. Sets Date for Release of Second Quarter Results and Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genesis Energy declares common unit distribution of $0.55 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 1%; Sol-Gel Technologies Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $769.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Systems Services (NYSE:TSS) by 5,895 shares to 44,103 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) by 16,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Slm Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale Capital Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 23,116 shares. Fiduciary Trust reported 24,035 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 15,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability reported 0.08% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 21,229 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc stated it has 0.08% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Mackay Shields Lc, a New York-based fund reported 169,183 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Co Limited Liability holds 17,181 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. State Street accumulated 18.27 million shares. Archford Strategies Llc invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Peoples Fin reported 5,295 shares. Cullen Capital Lc owns 2.19% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 447,305 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc reported 0.15% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 200,000 shares stake. Coastline Com accumulated 33,495 shares or 0.62% of the stock.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Akamai, Anaplan, Chipotle, Hasbro, Kimberly-Clark, Rio Tinto, Sherwin-Williams, Snap, Texas Instruments, United Air, UTC, Visa and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), A Stock That Climbed 27% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “8 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now No Matter What – Investorplace.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.