Kimberly (KMB) Holder River Road Asset Management Has Lowered Stake; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Valuation Declined, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Lowered Stake by $352,412

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc sold 4,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 34,671 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64 million, down from 39,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 4.22M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS IT STRONGLY DISAGREES THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM RAISES ANY NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS -STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Phone Scoop: Broadcom Says It Will Invest $1.5B In US to Win Qualcomm: Looking to assuage fears in the U.S. government,; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend to 62c Vs. 57c; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9 Percent; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS “BROADCOM’S CLAIMS THAT THE CFIUS INQUIRY WAS A SURPRISE TO THEM HAS NO BASIS IN FACT”; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO BE CUTTING JOBS AS PART OF COST REDUCTIONS; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm Reveals the World’s First Dedicated XR Platform; 14/05/2018 – In concession, Trump will help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 32,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 464,588 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.92 million, down from 497,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $142.06. About 1.48 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Braces for Even Higher Pulp Inflation — Commodity Comment; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.83 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00 million for 19.84 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

