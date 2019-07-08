Kimberly (KMB) Holder Grimes & Company Trimmed Its Holding by $1.14 Million as Share Price Rose; Foyston Gordon & Payne Raised Its Stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) by $1.19 Million

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 9,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,653 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24M, down from 91,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $138.26. About 274,845 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci; 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) by 76.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 12,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,685 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 16,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $102.69. About 182,629 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 01/05/2018 – Mercer Global Chief Information Officer Gail Evans to Speak at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium; 26/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – April 30, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on MMC Corp withdrawn; 10/04/2018 – Sunit Patel Joins Mercer as Chief Actuary, US Health; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD MMCB.KL – UNIT GETS CONTRACT FOR WORKS WORTH 138.0 MLN RGT FROM FROM MINISTRY OF DEFENCE MALAYSIA; 06/03/2018 – OLIVER WYMAN – TWENTY-ONE 8WORKS EMPLOYEES BASED IN UK & SILICON VALLEY, TO BE PART OF CO’S ORGANIZATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS PRACTICE; 24/04/2018 – As Al Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Net $690M; 13/03/2018 – Cricket-Australia considering back-up after Marsh injury

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $9.10 million activity. $8.09M worth of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) shares were sold by Gilbert E Scott.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34 billion and $523.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) by 21,600 shares to 226,366 shares, valued at $10.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,941 shares, and cut its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 (IVV) by 28,255 shares to 127,258 shares, valued at $36.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Emerging Market (GMM) by 883,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 908,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity.