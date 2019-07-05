Kimberly Clark (KMB) Valuation Rose While Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Trimmed Its Holding by $346,828; Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Stock Declined While Highline Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 43.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 734,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 936,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.08M, down from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $78.74. About 101,392 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has risen 1.48% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HAS EXPERIENCED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PRODUCTION COSTS FOR SUPER DESOX AND SUPER DESOX OCI ADDITIVES; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DOESN’T COMMENT ON RUMORS IN THE MARKETPLACE; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 73C; 25/04/2018 – W.R. Grace Profit Up, Raises Sales Outlook; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q EPS 64c; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Grace Appoints Jeremy Rohen Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.85 TO $3.95, EST. $3.75

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 32.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 2,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,910 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, down from 8,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $136.18. About 418,141 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES KIM UNDERHILL HEAD OF N. AMERICA UNIT; 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 21/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES GIUSY BUONFANTINO AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFIC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advsrs reported 0.02% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 17,555 are held by Personal Capital Advsr. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Incorporated owns 2,386 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Inc Oh reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0.07% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Keating Invest Counselors holds 42,483 shares. Hamel Inc stated it has 1.63% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 39,930 are held by Destination Wealth Mngmt. Eaton Vance accumulated 91,927 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd holds 3,644 shares. World Asset holds 26,180 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Co owns 43,560 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsr has invested 0.14% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Reliant Inv Management holds 1,720 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Baxter Bros has 7,940 shares.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 2.52% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMB’s profit will be $551.16 million for 20.89 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Rech invested in 141,401 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp invested in 130 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset One Company Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Moreover, Huntington Natl Bank has 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 336 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Raymond James holds 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 5,270 shares. Gates has 1.16M shares for 4.02% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group Limited reported 101,056 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.01% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 29,746 shares. Sei reported 91,607 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0.01% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Jnba Fincl Advsr has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Neuberger Berman Group Lc, New York-based fund reported 1.03 million shares. Envestnet Asset Inc invested in 0% or 12,324 shares.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 316,700 shares to 978,557 shares, valued at $57.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 525,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 986,878 shares, and has risen its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE).

