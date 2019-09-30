Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Touches $143.01 High on Sep, 30; Chou Associates Management Has Lowered Its Sanofi (SNY) Position

The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) reached all time high today, Sep, 30 and still has $148.73 target or 4.00% above today’s $143.01 share price. This indicates more upside for the $49.22B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $148.73 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.97B more. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $143.01. About 512,152 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program; 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased Sanofi (SNY) stake by 91.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 228,000 shares as Sanofi (SNY)’s stock declined 3.94%. The Chou Associates Management Inc holds 20,000 shares with $865,000 value, down from 248,000 last quarter. Sanofi now has $116.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.39. About 1.04 million shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 03/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency to review Sanofi-Regeneron’s Dupixent, Cemiplimab; 09/04/2018 – SANOFI SA SASY.PA : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 83 FROM EUR 81; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 17/04/2018 – SANOFI CFO JEROME CONTAMINE TO STEP DOWN LATER THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Sanofi Will Appoint John Reed as Replacement; 07/03/2018 – ZEALAND PHARMA A/S ZELA.CO – FOR 2018, ZEALAND EXPECTS A CONTINUED INCREASE IN ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM SANOFI; 06/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi’s Board of Directors Proposes Appointment of Emmanuel Babeau as New Independent Director; 08/05/2018 – SANOFI INDIA APPOINTS CHARLES BILLARD AS CFO; 03/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s Dupixent, the Darling of Atopic Dermatitis; 15/04/2018 – ADVENT IS SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO BUY SANOFI’S GENERICS UNIT

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00M for 19.97 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. The company has market cap of $49.22 billion. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brands. It has a 27.59 P/E ratio. The Consumer Tissue segment provides facial and bathroom tissues, paper towels, napkins, and related products under the Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Viva, Andrex, Scottex, Neve, and other brand names.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold Kimberly-Clark Corporation shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waters Parkerson Limited Com invested in 18,030 shares. Thomasville Bancorp reported 6,561 shares. Regent Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 9,588 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Kemnay Advisory has 450 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Cypress Cap Mgmt Lc (Wy) reported 915 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc stated it has 0.37% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Mirae Asset Glob Communication reported 0.04% stake. Ballentine Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has 22,416 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.2% or 69,367 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs invested in 0.05% or 1,114 shares. Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.87% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Crestwood Advsrs Group Ltd Llc accumulated 0.07% or 12,015 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 7,123 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Kimberly-Clark has $15200 highest and $115 lowest target. $135.14’s average target is -5.50% below currents $143.01 stock price. Kimberly-Clark had 13 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of KMB in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform” rating. On Tuesday, April 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital upgraded Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) on Monday, September 23 to “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17. Citigroup maintained it with “Sell” rating and $11600 target in Tuesday, April 23 report.

