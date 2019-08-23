Kimberly-Clark (KMB) to pay $1.03 on Oct 2, 2019; Shorts at Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Lowered By 0.03%

Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) had a decrease of 0.03% in short interest. REGI’s SI was 5.41 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.03% from 5.41 million shares previously. With 756,800 avg volume, 7 days are for Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)’s short sellers to cover REGI’s short positions. The SI to Renewable Energy Group Inc’s float is 15.08%. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.03. About 1.14 million shares traded or 58.05% up from the average. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q EPS $5.30; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q REV. $689.3M, EST. $444.0M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 135 MLN GALLONS SOLD, UP 11% Y/Y; 17/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 30/04/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Announce Results of its Annual Shareholders Meeting and Changes in Key Management Positions; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Adj EPS $1.97; 12/03/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Files Patent for Increased Refrigeration Cycle Efficiency by Using RadMax Two-Phase Expander and Compressor; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 17; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP – SOLD 152.8 MLN TOTAL GALLONS OF FUEL IN QTR, DOWN 1.9 PCT

Kimberly-Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) is expected to pay $1.03 on Oct 2, 2019. (NYSE:KMB) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $1.03 dividend. Kimberly-Clark Corp’s current price of $141.78 translates into 0.73% yield. Kimberly-Clark Corp’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $141.78. About 964,876 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold Renewable Energy Group, Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.15 million shares or 5.87% less from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 103,798 shares. Lsv Asset owns 703,257 shares. Secor Advisors Lp, New York-based fund reported 96,784 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gp invested in 8,890 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd holds 180,800 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0.01% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Mackenzie Financial Corp accumulated 222,566 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 477,118 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 3,600 shares. American Century invested in 0.01% or 247,220 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Cibc World Mkts holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 82,350 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 22,522 shares or 0% of the stock. 25,385 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Comerica National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 36,928 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Renewable Energy Group has $35 highest and $22 lowest target. $28.50’s average target is 158.39% above currents $11.03 stock price. Renewable Energy Group had 6 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital upgraded Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) rating on Monday, June 24. Roth Capital has “Buy” rating and $22 target.

More notable recent Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Renewable Energy Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:REGI) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, REGI, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Renewable Energy Group’s Headache Continued in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the United States. The company has market cap of $414.94 million. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other divisions. It has a 14.85 P/E ratio. The Biomass-Based Diesel segment acquires feedstock; manages, constructs, and operates biomass diesel production facilities; and markets, sells, and distributes biomass diesel and its co-products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold Kimberly-Clark Corporation shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bankshares reported 132,754 shares. Moreover, Spinnaker Trust has 0.1% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 2,242 are held by Confluence Wealth Management. Benedict Fincl has invested 1.21% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 99,495 shares. National Pension Serv owns 383,172 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. 20,892 were reported by Woodstock Corporation. Ferguson Wellman Capital reported 40,069 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Inc has 0.11% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 166,770 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.15% or 849,716 shares. Argi Inv Llc has 0.06% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Mirae Asset Invs has 29,425 shares. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs invested 0.29% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Cullen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 2.19% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. The company has market cap of $48.79 billion. It operates through three divisions: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. It has a 27.35 P/E ratio. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Kimberly-Clark Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KMB) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Earnings: Positive Momentum Keeps Building – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “8 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now No Matter What – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Akamai, Anaplan, Chipotle, Hasbro, Kimberly-Clark, Rio Tinto, Sherwin-Williams, Snap, Texas Instruments, United Air, UTC, Visa and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kimberly-Clark has $15200 highest and $105 lowest target. $132.33’s average target is -6.67% below currents $141.78 stock price. Kimberly-Clark had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Sell” on Wednesday, March 20. The stock has “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17. JP Morgan maintained the shares of KMB in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) on Tuesday, April 23 with “Sell” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of KMB in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 23. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, June 18.