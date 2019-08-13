Kimberly-Clark (KMB) to pay $1.03 on Oct 2, 2019; Saba Capital Management LP Has Upped Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Holding By $10.13 Million

Saba Capital Management Lp increased Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) stake by 666.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saba Capital Management Lp acquired 1.01 million shares as Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD)’s stock 0.00%. The Saba Capital Management Lp holds 1.17 million shares with $12.12M value, up from 151,952 last quarter. Pioneer Floating Rate Tr now has $256.78M valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 54,933 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kimberly-Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) is expected to pay $1.03 on Oct 2, 2019. (NYSE:KMB) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $1.03 dividend. Kimberly-Clark Corp’s current price of $138.13 translates into 0.75% yield. Kimberly-Clark Corp’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $138.13. About 856,547 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review

Among 6 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kimberly-Clark had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Sell” on Monday, June 17. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, April 23 to “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, April 23, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 20 with “Sell”. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of KMB in report on Tuesday, June 18 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. The company has market cap of $47.54 billion. It operates through three divisions: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. It has a 26.65 P/E ratio. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Kimberly-Clark Corporation shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coho Prtn Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 3,940 shares. Indiana & Invest invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Principal Financial Gru Inc owns 0.06% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 532,120 shares. Jones Financial Cos Lllp invested in 1,863 shares or 0% of the stock. Motco has 0.01% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 977 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.57% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Girard Prns Limited reported 0.31% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 4,755 were reported by Fincl Consulate Inc. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Tn holds 2,868 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Ltd has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Opus Investment Mngmt Inc owns 40,000 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company invested in 240,406 shares. 2,493 are owned by Armstrong Henry H. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 2,887 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust Company holds 71,447 shares.

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 853,600 shares to 146,400 valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) stake by 1.80M shares and now owns 702,810 shares. Donnelley R R & Sons Co was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 110,217 shares. Sit Investment Associate Inc stated it has 136,615 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 65,924 shares. Raymond James And accumulated 44,881 shares or 0% of the stock. Round Table Svcs Limited stated it has 0.05% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Mariner Invest Group Inc Ltd Co stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Morgan Stanley holds 180,101 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 395,202 shares. Q Glob Advisors Ltd Co reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Boothbay Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,800 shares. 5,000 are owned by Cwm Ltd. City Of London Investment Mgmt Commerce has invested 0.03% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Saba Management LP owns 1.17M shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio.