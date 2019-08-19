Kimberly-Clark (KMB) to pay $1.03 on Oct 2, 2019; 6 Analysts Are Bullish Masco (MAS) Last Week

Kimberly-Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) is expected to pay $1.03 on Oct 2, 2019. (NYSE:KMB) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $1.03 dividend. Kimberly-Clark Corp’s current price of $140.72 translates into 0.73% yield. Kimberly-Clark Corp’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $140.72. About 1.66 million shares traded or 3.46% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER; 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO’S IDRS AT ‘A’; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review

Among 6 analysts covering Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masco Corp has $52 highest and $43 lowest target. $46.83’s average target is 21.76% above currents $38.46 stock price. Masco Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Jefferies. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy” on Friday, April 26. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. See Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight Downgrade

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Strong Buy New Target: $47.0000 Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $52 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $43 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $46 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $39 New Target: $50 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $43 Maintain

The stock increased 1.21% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $38.46. About 1.92M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Masco – Get Prepared For A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Masco Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold Masco Corporation shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 2.39 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 55,402 shares. 90,008 are owned by Montag A & Assoc. Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Colony Group Ltd Liability Company owns 8,196 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 25,471 shares. Water Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 65,193 shares. Hudson Bay Mgmt L P accumulated 0.07% or 144,833 shares. Oppenheimer And Incorporated accumulated 60,597 shares. Boston Ptnrs has invested 0.27% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Parametric Associate Limited Liability Corporation holds 913,925 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co holds 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 5,400 shares. Minnesota-based Jnba Fincl Advsr has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Nelson Roberts Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.67% or 170,807 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Invest Ltd Llc accumulated 4,493 shares.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.13 billion. The Company’s Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. It has a 15.82 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Kimberly-Clark Corporation shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plancorp Ltd reported 0.15% stake. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp reported 32,861 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 34,818 shares. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 40,230 shares. Cambridge Inc invested in 0.12% or 2,805 shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated has invested 1% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Trexquant Inv Lp invested in 17,365 shares. Personal Cap Advisors Corp invested in 17,555 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.19% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Pinnacle Ptnrs Inc holds 29,135 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.41% or 84,790 shares. 28.16 million are owned by Vanguard. Intersect Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 23,091 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. S&T Bankshares Pa invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Doheny Asset Management Ca invested in 0.41% or 3,870 shares.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Kimberly-Clark Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KMB) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Kimberly-Clark (KMB) – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kimberly-Clark Earnings: What to Watch – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. The company has market cap of $48.43 billion. It operates through three divisions: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. It has a 27.15 P/E ratio. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Among 6 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kimberly-Clark has $15200 highest and $105 lowest target. $132.33’s average target is -5.96% below currents $140.72 stock price. Kimberly-Clark had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. As per Tuesday, April 23, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research. JP Morgan maintained Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) rating on Wednesday, July 24. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $15200 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $14700 target. The stock has “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, April 23 by Citigroup.