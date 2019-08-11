Kimberly-Clark (KMB) to pay $1.03 on Oct 2, 2019; 3 Analysts Covering Noodles & Company (NDLS)

Among 5 analysts covering Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Noodles has $13 highest and $8 lowest target. $10.30’s average target is 57.25% above currents $6.55 stock price. Noodles had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was upgraded by Jefferies. Piper Jaffray maintained Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. See Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) latest ratings:

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $9.5 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $10 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold New Target: $8 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $11 Upgrade

Kimberly-Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) is expected to pay $1.03 on Oct 2, 2019. (NYSE:KMB) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $1.03 dividend. Kimberly-Clark Corp’s current price of $138.37 translates into 0.74% yield. Kimberly-Clark Corp’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $138.37. About 1.35M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $287.85 million. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. It currently has negative earnings. As of January 3, 2017, the firm operated 532 restaurants comprising 457 company-owned and 75 franchised locations, across 35 states, the District of Columbia, and one Canadian province.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. The company has market cap of $47.62 billion. It operates through three divisions: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. It has a 26.69 P/E ratio. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Among 6 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kimberly-Clark had 13 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $115 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12 with “Equal-Weight”. JP Morgan maintained Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) rating on Wednesday, July 24. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $15200 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) on Tuesday, June 18 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) on Monday, June 17 with “Sell” rating. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of KMB in report on Tuesday, April 23 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.