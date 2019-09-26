Kimberly Clark (KMB) Stock Value Rose While Capital Investment Counsel Has Cut by $981,939 Its Holding; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shareholder Goelzer Investment Management Decreased Its Holding

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 36.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 12,779 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70 million, down from 20,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $137.58. About 1.86 million shares traded or 7.69% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 16.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 39,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 199,156 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.57 million, down from 239,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.58. About 5.23 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $326,723 was made by DINGES DAN O on Friday, August 16. 7,500 shares were bought by BEST RHYS J, worth $122,303 on Thursday, August 15.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONG) by 4,824 shares to 13,288 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 3,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.51 million for 14.65 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13 billion and $278.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 34,793 shares to 38,613 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1.