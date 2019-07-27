Kimberly Clark (KMB) Stock Rose While Atwood & Palmer Has Lowered Its Position by $836,400; Algert Global Has Trimmed Its Pfenex (PFNX) Holding by $388,974 as Stock Price Rose

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,404 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86 million, down from 70,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $137.17. About 1.77M shares traded or 14.22% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Pfenex Inc (PFNX) by 80.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 64,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,303 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95,000, down from 80,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Pfenex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.12M market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.94. About 60,592 shares traded. Pfenex Inc. (NYSEMKT:PFNX) has risen 18.69% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.26% the S&P500. Some Historical PFNX News: 18/04/2018 – PFENEX INC – PFENEX MAY ALSO BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NET PRODUCT SALES; 18/04/2018 – PFENEX & CHINA NT PHARMA ENTER IN DEVELOPMENT & LICENSE PACT; 18/04/2018 – NT PHARMA ENTERS DEVELOPMENT & LICENSE PACT WITH PFENEX INC; 14/05/2018 – PFENEX INC – NO IMBALANCES IN SEVERITY OR INCIDENCE OF ADVERSE EVENTS FROM PF708; 14/05/2018 – Pfenex Says On Track for Submission of New Drug Application in 3Q; 15/03/2018 – PFENEX INC- BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH RESOURCES TO FUND ALL NECESSARY ACTIVITIES LEADING UP TO AND INCLUDING SUBMISSION OF NDA FOR PF708 TO FDA; 18/04/2018 – PFENEX INC – PFENEX MAY BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS OF UP TO $22.5 MLN BASED ON ACHIEVEMENT OF DEVELOPMENT, SALES-RELATED MILESTONES; 15/03/2018 – PFENEX INC – PFENEX BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO MEET COMPANY’S ANTICIPATED CASH NEEDS FOR AT LEAST NEXT 12 MONTHS; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Advisors LLC Exits Position in Pfenex; 14/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN: PFENEX WILL RESUME TRADING AT 4:20PM ET

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83 million and $706.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded F (FV) by 10,046 shares to 169,434 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meyer Handelman reported 461,410 shares. 6,848 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Fund. Bp Public Ltd Com holds 41,000 shares. 19,981 are held by Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com Il. Toth Advisory reported 26,217 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.14% or 2,242 shares. Natixis holds 0.19% or 241,611 shares in its portfolio. Burke & Herbert Retail Bank Communications has invested 0.46% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Lynch And Associate In accumulated 17,667 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 26,155 are owned by Rowland Counsel Adv. Crawford Invest Counsel accumulated 6,923 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Driehaus Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Conestoga Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Shoker Invest Counsel Inc reported 13,623 shares.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $175.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 32,161 shares to 41,161 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 5,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Schneider National Inc.