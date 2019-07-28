Kimberly Clark (KMB) Stock Rose While 1St Source Bank Decreased Position by $428,409; Parsec Financial Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Cut by $2.16 Million

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 3,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,537 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 28,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $137.17. About 1.77M shares traded or 14.22% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016; 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 18,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 418,367 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.34 million, down from 436,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Msci Emerging Markets (VWO) by 35,586 shares to 445,897 shares, valued at $18.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 3,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miles Capital owns 7,372 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Fincl Mgmt Professionals Incorporated accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp invested in 0.76% or 26,217 shares. Drexel Morgan invested in 0.66% or 6,030 shares. Bellecapital holds 0.14% or 1,780 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 59,456 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.3% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.06% or 11,308 shares. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.17% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Hartford Financial Mgmt has 1.3% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). M Holdings Inc invested 0.41% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 5,910 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Co owns 3,430 shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 48,292 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Fincl Ser Ltd Liability Company has invested 4.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nbt State Bank N A Ny has 145,348 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability invested 7.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 33,179 shares. 106,234 were reported by Wright Investors Serv Inc. Moreover, Petrus Com Lta has 1.94% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 85,000 shares. Mirae Asset Ltd has 1.96 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 4.84 million shares. 50,914 are owned by Aspiriant Limited Co. Centurylink Inv Mgmt has 77,271 shares for 3.72% of their portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 10,056 shares. Navellier & Assoc has 15,209 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 644,447 shares. 104,079 are held by Motco. Cohen owns 78,386 shares for 2.23% of their portfolio.

