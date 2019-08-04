Kimberly Clark (KMB) Stake Upped by Burney Co; Gideon Capital Advisors Cut Nucor (NUE) Stake by $1.16 Million; Stock Value Declined

Burney Co increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 9,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 74,718 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.26M, up from 64,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.87. About 1.41 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Plans $30M Expansion, Improvements at Hendersonville, N.C., Plant; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES KIM UNDERHILL HEAD OF N. AMERICA UNIT; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 75.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 19,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The hedge fund held 6,608 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $386,000, down from 26,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $52.57. About 1.81M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel is strong, says Nucor CEO John Ferriola, but the problem is that demand has been “stolen by illegally traded imports.”; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nucor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUE); 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Total Tons Shipped to Outside Customers Up 6%; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Raw Materials Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Believe There Is Significant Optimism in Steel End-Use Markets; 09/04/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Completes Final Shipment for U.S. Air Force Contract; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR REPORTS PLANS TO GALVANIZING LINE AT ARKANSAS SHEET MILL; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR’S END MARKETS THAT ARE PARTICULARLY IMPORTANT TO CO ARE ESPECIALLY STRONG IN 2018, INCLUDING ENERGY, MOST OF CONSTRUCTION MARKETS AND HEAVY EQUIPMENT; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Benefits from Steel Tariffs, Price Increases; 05/03/2018 “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nucor CEO John Ferriola’s take on President Donald Trump’s recently announced steel and aluminum tariffs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 3,489 shares in its portfolio. 12,767 are held by Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Corp. Security Tru Company holds 1,815 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset reported 96,527 shares. Motco reported 977 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt owns 0.05% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 25,552 shares. Burney Com accumulated 74,718 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Boyar Asset Management stated it has 2,250 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus reported 850 shares. Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 4,698 shares. Cibc Asset Management has 92,094 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Com reported 12,556 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Avalon Llc accumulated 206,957 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 16,774 shares.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 13,126 shares to 382,627 shares, valued at $20.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,041 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 22,084 shares to 61,131 shares, valued at $5.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 21,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 50,246 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fernwood Inv Management Llc owns 6,441 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Cipher Capital Lp, a New York-based fund reported 8,940 shares. 344 are held by Moody Bankshares Tru Division. Financial has 0% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 149 shares. Citigroup has 0.02% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 188 shares. Sei Investments holds 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) or 70,225 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc, California-based fund reported 32,624 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa invested in 138,284 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 63,565 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Sterling Cap Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Mariner Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Farmers Trust Co invested in 70,370 shares or 1.16% of the stock.

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 54.51% or $1.27 from last year’s $2.33 per share. NUE’s profit will be $321.35M for 12.40 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.87% negative EPS growth.