Kimberly Clark (KMB) Stake Raised by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd; Jones Financial Companies Lllp Holding in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Has Cut as Shares Declined

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 7,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,655 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, down from 46,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $65.69. About 2.35M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 25,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.28M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $138.76. About 1.02 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.12M for 17.47 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Growth Etf (IJK) by 1,838 shares to 60,404 shares, valued at $13.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total S.A. Spon Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 8,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Global Reit Etf (REET).

