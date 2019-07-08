Kimberly Clark (KMB) Stake Held by Heritage Wealth Advisors; Flowserve (FLS) Stock Value Rose While Edgepoint Investment Group Has Increased Stake by $8.92 Million

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 198,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 16.02M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $722.99 million, up from 15.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.7. About 328,198 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 12.07% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve: Elizabeth Burger Appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 24/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.70, EST. $1.65; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 EPS 95c-EPS $1.15; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Flowserve Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLS); 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness AI technology for machine maintenance; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS WERE $929 MLN, DOWN 3.1%, OR 8.1% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 58.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 187 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 509 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.07M, up from 322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $138.15. About 727,553 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 01/05/2018 – Michael Phelps and Family Gear Up for Water Play Memories with Huggies® Little Swimmers®; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 0.06% stake. Godshalk Welsh Mgmt owns 1,862 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Dana Investment Advsr has 250,227 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Japan-based Daiwa Secs Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Bryn Mawr Trust Communications reported 0.48% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Jlb & Assoc owns 21,420 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Peoples Fincl invested in 0.34% or 5,295 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,869 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 538,495 shares. At Bank holds 0.06% or 3,662 shares in its portfolio. Apriem reported 0.07% stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Co invested in 0.1% or 5,357 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 16,354 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation invested in 4.85M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Argent holds 0.13% or 9,741 shares in its portfolio.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $608.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Banking Etf (KRE) by 204,243 shares to 1,689 shares, valued at $86.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sector Spdr Health Fund (XLV) by 6,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,019 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 177,931 shares to 170,585 shares, valued at $15.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65M shares, and cut its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. John G Ullman & Associate Inc, New York-based fund reported 235,935 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 129,477 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Charles Schwab Management owns 854,862 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division stated it has 111,117 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Kentucky Retirement owns 5,727 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 28,927 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Nomura Asset Management Com Limited stated it has 26,303 shares. Westpac Banking stated it has 8,353 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 221,243 shares. Asset Management Inc owns 9,538 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 25,151 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Savings Bank Of The West has 5,666 shares.