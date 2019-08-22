Kimberly Clark (KMB) Shares Rose While Old Republic International Lifted by $5.54 Million Its Holding; Dominion Resources (D) Share Price Declined While Endurance Wealth Management Lifted Holding by $2.39 Million

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (D) by 21004.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 31,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, up from 150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $76.99. About 3.03M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 613,700 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.04M, up from 568,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $141.91. About 1.12M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 18,711 shares to 457,496 shares, valued at $12.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 1 (CSJ) by 16,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,195 shares, and cut its stake in Flir Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 32% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Public That State Law Requires Calling 811 Two Business Days before Digging – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dominion Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sasco Capital Ct has 4.56% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 633,759 shares. Boltwood Cap Management has invested 0.79% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.18% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 28,229 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0.09% or 2.80M shares in its portfolio. Oakworth holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,448 shares. First Foundation has 0.03% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Burney reported 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First Manhattan Communications has 4,490 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 830,520 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.14% or 905,878 shares. Moreover, Field And Main Commercial Bank has 0.22% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 7,493 were accumulated by Cap Counsel. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 210,233 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. South State Corp has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tcw Group has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Cap Management has 1,838 shares. Cwm Lc holds 0.13% or 50,513 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 62,410 shares. Acropolis reported 2,836 shares. Reliance Com Of Delaware holds 0.18% or 9,124 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 0.12% or 639,096 shares in its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability reported 2,404 shares stake. 1,780 were reported by Bellecapital Ltd. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership invested 0.31% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx holds 9,275 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 2,356 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma accumulated 1,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Davis R M invested 0.06% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Monarch Mgmt holds 5,393 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Gam Holdings Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 72,183 shares.

More recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Kimberly-Clark Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KMB) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. Also Fool.com published the news titled: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019. Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 15, 2019 was also an interesting one.