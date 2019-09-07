Kimberly Clark (KMB) Shares Rose While Boys Arnold & Co Trimmed by $407,130 Its Stake; Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Holder Fidelity National Financial Trimmed Position by $13.00 Million

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46 million, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $137.67. About 2.18M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 29.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 3,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 7,746 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 11,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $138.05. About 2.10M shares traded or 29.82% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Still Expects 2018 Adj Effective Tax Rate of 23% to 26%; 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 21/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES GIUSY BUONFANTINO AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFIC; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $841.34 million for 24.58 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,380 were accumulated by Fifth Third National Bank. Samlyn Cap Ltd Co has 0.58% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Dubuque Bankshares And Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 6,538 are owned by Campbell & Adviser Limited Liability Corporation. 76,699 were reported by Hudson Bay Capital Management Ltd Partnership. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,282 shares. 189,560 are held by Confluence Inv Management Ltd Liability Com. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Corp holds 1.28% or 389,845 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.15% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 105,343 shares. Pictet Asset Management reported 0.54% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 262 shares or 0% of the stock. United Cap Fincl Advisers Llc owns 9,498 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Smithfield Company holds 3,801 shares.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montecito Commercial Bank Tru stated it has 5,347 shares. Nomura accumulated 12,179 shares. 1.23M are owned by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Barnett And Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 749 shares. Moreover, Donaldson Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corporation has invested 0.41% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Ghp Inv Advsr Incorporated owns 0.38% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 23,602 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd reported 12,166 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha has 6,209 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust has 298,321 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Kanawha Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.77% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Premier Asset Limited Liability reported 6,190 shares. Hudson Valley Inc Adv owns 0.08% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 2,540 shares. 17,339 are owned by Cadence Mngmt. St Germain D J Company holds 0.09% or 6,344 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $623.20 million for 19.28 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 69,614 shares to 89,614 shares, valued at $11.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 8,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI).