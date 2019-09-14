Kimberly Clark (KMB) Shareholder Willis Investment Counsel Cut Its Holding; Gyroscope Capital Management Group Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA) Has Cut as Shares Declined

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 28.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 58,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 147,330 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.64 million, down from 205,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $132.41. About 1.52 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 37,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 189,783 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.21M, down from 226,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 9.10 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – DISH – CHAIRMAN ERGEN SAYS COMCAST SEEING VALUE IN CONTENT, STUDIOS, DISTRIBUTION IN UK ‘PROBABLY A POSITIVE SIGN’ FOR INDUSTRY – CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – FCC SAYS RULES ADOPTED IN DECEMBER ALLOWING INTERNET PROVIDERS TO BLOCK OR SLOW CONTENT WILL TAKE EFFECT AROUND JUNE 10; 25/04/2018 – Comcast formalizes its $31 billion bid for British broadcaster Sky; 27/04/2018 – Charter Communications plummets more than 15% at the open after reporting losing more internet and TV subscribers than expected; cable providers Comcast and Altice USA also fall; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST OFFERS GBP12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Statement regarding Comcast announcement for Sky; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 204,719 shares to 245,444 shares, valued at $25.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 613,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 773,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00M for 18.49 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudson Valley Adv invested in 2,540 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0.33% or 949,270 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.28% or 10,940 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth invested 0.19% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Pacific Investment Mgmt holds 0.49% or 15,747 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.17% or 157,798 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 0.28% stake. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 2.00 million shares. Hyman Charles D reported 2,967 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.23% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Leavell Investment Mngmt invested in 4,078 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp owns 0.97% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 90,000 shares. 18,400 were accumulated by Beach Counsel Pa. Motco, a Texas-based fund reported 1,104 shares. Bp Public Ltd accumulated 41,000 shares.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 15.42 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Asset Tx invested in 7,983 shares or 0.12% of the stock. British Columbia Invest Corp, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 1.09M shares. 31,094 are owned by Brave Warrior Advsr Ltd Liability. Axa invested in 1.72M shares or 0.29% of the stock. Westwood Group Incorporated holds 584,243 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 1% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp invested in 646,747 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Armstrong Shaw Associate Ct holds 3.86% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 99,844 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc stated it has 4,970 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.7% stake. Colrain Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 109,165 shares. 735,936 were accumulated by Provident Investment Mngmt Incorporated. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.85% or 51.86 million shares in its portfolio. Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc reported 0.5% stake. American Grp, a Ohio-based fund reported 207,000 shares.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $265.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 15,263 shares to 104,263 shares, valued at $9.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc.