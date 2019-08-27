Kimberly Clark (KMB) Shareholder Spectrum Asset Management Nb Trimmed Its Stake by $322,260 as Valuation Rose; Maplelane Capital Lifted Adobe (ADBE) Position by $17.00 Million

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 63,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 290,001 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.28 million, up from 226,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $289.01. About 840,967 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 21.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 2,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 9,317 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 11,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $141.23. About 743,436 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 48,490 shares. Clean Yield Gp has 0.07% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 1,487 shares. Osborne Prns Limited Liability Co reported 0.07% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Bankshares Of Hawaii accumulated 48,292 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Farmers Trust Com reported 5,119 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 2,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ar Asset invested 0.69% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 20,255 shares. Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,252 shares. 204,626 were accumulated by Qs Invsts Ltd Llc. Cannell Peter B reported 147,394 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Birmingham Mngmt Com Al invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Coastline Tru Communication holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 33,495 shares. Monroe Comml Bank Tru Mi accumulated 4,485 shares. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 2,356 shares.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00M for 19.72 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

