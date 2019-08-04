Kimberly Clark (KMB) Shareholder Skba Capital Management Trimmed Its Position as Share Price Rose; Boeing Company (BA) Holder Chesley Taft & Associates Cut Its Position by $330,220 as Stock Value Declined

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 47.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 46,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 50,920 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31M, down from 96,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.87. About 1.41 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 01/05/2018 – Michael Phelps and Family Gear Up for Water Play Memories with Huggies® Little Swimmers®; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES KIM UNDERHILL HEAD OF N. AMERICA UNIT; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS; 21/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES GIUSY BUONFANTINO AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFIC

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 43.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 869 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,142 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435,000, down from 2,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.68M shares traded or 1.31% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/04/2018 – WHEELTUG PLC ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF A SLOT AGREEMENT FOR 15 BOEING 737NG AND AIRBUS A320 FAMILY AIRCRAFT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PLEASED WITH PROGRESS CO IS MAKING ON 787 PRODUCTION LIKE; 27/04/2018 – Boeing-KLX Deal Could Be Announced as Soon as Monday; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS “VERY CONCERNED” ABOUT METAL FATIGUE IN ENGINES; 20/04/2018 – AIRLINE REGULATORS CALL FOR EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS OF BOEING 737 ENGINES – WSJ, CITING; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus moves to comply with WTO subsidies ruling; 11/04/2018 – ENDERS SAYS BOEING SALES TEAM MOST `AGGRESSIVE’ IN 20 YEARS; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group: Deal Is Largest Incremental Order to Date of the MAX 10 Varian; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Hit by Cyberattack, Says Jetliner Production Not Affected; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Says It’s Close to Fixing a Flaw Delaying KC-46 Tanker

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,843 were accumulated by Valmark Advisers. Moreover, Int Incorporated Ca has 0.31% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,732 shares. The Washington-based Smart Portfolios Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tocqueville Asset Management LP invested in 108,630 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 2,238 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Ls Advsrs Ltd has 10,654 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.62% or 20,062 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 22,995 shares. Rothschild & Asset Management Us reported 171,833 shares stake. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corporation Ny accumulated 4.84% or 27,236 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 5,130 shares. Alesco Advsr Lc holds 814 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stellar Capital Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Amer Asset accumulated 2,117 shares. Professional Advisory owns 3,590 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.22 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $40.68 million activity. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares. 8,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. Shares for $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. On Monday, February 4 KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 26,557 shares.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,190 shares to 53,698 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares National Muni Bond Fun (MUB) by 3,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Term Bond.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crestwood Advsrs Gp Ltd Co holds 0.11% or 12,195 shares. F&V Capital Management Limited Co accumulated 35,425 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 1.27M shares or 0.14% of the stock. Massachusetts Ma stated it has 5.34 million shares. 3,344 were reported by Perritt Capital Mngmt. Thomasville Bank has invested 0.14% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). American Century Companies, Missouri-based fund reported 2.47M shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct accumulated 29,247 shares. Tiedemann Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 5,599 shares. Creative Planning has 48,490 shares. Hudson Valley Inc Adv reported 0.08% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Marco Investment Management Limited Liability holds 0.47% or 20,427 shares. Assetmark holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 4,908 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank has 0.09% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 13,954 shares. Patten & Patten Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 21,190 shares.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.01 million for 18.98 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $622.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 49,700 shares to 163,400 shares, valued at $9.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 50,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity.