Kimberly Clark (KMB) Shareholder Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Increased Holding by $357,930; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Iowa State Bank Upped Position

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Kimberly Clark (KMB) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 2,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,143 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95 million, up from 61,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Kimberly Clark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $138.49. About 1.44 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO’S IDRS AT ‘A’; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 21/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES GIUSY BUONFANTINO AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFIC

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $39.89. About 10.89M shares traded or 10.61% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5,347 shares to 21,158 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 30,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,921 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Coldstream Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Smith Chas P Pa Cpas stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Moreover, Toth Financial Advisory has 0.76% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Broderick Brian C reported 4,030 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com has 3,644 shares. Oxbow Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 6,753 shares. Invesco has 6.79 million shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Brinker Capital invested in 0.07% or 13,838 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 169,183 shares. Crestwood Advsr Group Inc Lc reported 0.11% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). First Bank & Trust Of Omaha reported 0.05% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Bridges Inv Mngmt Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 11,813 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc has 0.84% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 23,911 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 12,322 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.