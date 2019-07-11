Kimberly Clark (KMB) Shareholder Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $495,075 as Stock Price Rose; Driehaus Capital Management Lifted Its Freshpet (FRPT) Stake by $860,076; Market Valuation Rose

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 20,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 459,933 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45M, up from 439,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $46.06. About 111,189 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 127.01% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 20/03/2018 – Freshpet® Kicks Off ‘Fresh Start’ Movement To Help Underdogs In Need; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, SEES NET SALES MORE THAN $185.0 MLN; 25/05/2018 – FRESHPET INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Freshpet, Inc. – FRPT; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Freshpet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 38.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 4,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,425 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $796,000, down from 10,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $136.59. About 379,831 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Investments Company Limited invested in 29,425 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 4,646 shares. Dana Advsr has invested 1.46% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 109,065 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Management invested in 0.09% or 478,015 shares. Sunbelt Secs has 1.12% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 340 shares. Confluence Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 2,242 shares. Crossvault Ltd Liability holds 2,450 shares. Adirondack Trust has 2,332 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Eagle Ridge Invest has invested 0.03% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Miles holds 7,372 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial reported 0.07% stake. Lincoln, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,147 shares.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) by 79,155 shares to 89,060 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 6,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Amex Energy Select Index (XLE).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 2.52% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMB’s profit will be $564.17 million for 20.95 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.81% negative EPS growth.

