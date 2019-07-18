Kimberly Clark (KMB) Shareholder Legacy Private Trust Cut Its Position by $8.82 Million; Nike Cl B (NKE) Shareholder Buffington Mohr Mcneal Decreased Its Position

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 58.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 71,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,359 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, down from 122,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $137.54. About 1.97M shares traded or 20.33% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Net Sales Up 2% To Up 3%; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 4,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,178 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 10,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $87.44. About 3.76 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS, NIKE BRAND PRESIDENT, TO RETIRE FROM NIKE; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery remarks; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q REV. $9.0B, EST. $8.85B

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71M and $310.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,261 shares to 8,342 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 8,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation Com (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun International Limited has invested 0.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Profund Limited Com holds 0.11% or 28,224 shares. Hitchwood Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.18 million shares or 1.42% of the stock. Epoch Investment Ptnrs reported 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Profit Limited Liability Corp stated it has 23,222 shares. Summit Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,769 shares. Aspiriant Lc holds 9,438 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Putnam Invs Ltd Llc owns 1.92 million shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. New Jersey-based Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.69% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Royal Financial Bank Of Scotland Public Limited Co holds 0.31% or 18,278 shares in its portfolio. One Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 3,287 shares in its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mngmt owns 0.83% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 41,660 shares. Burke Herbert Savings Bank Trust has invested 0.33% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bridges Inv Mngmt has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, De Burlo Inc has 0.13% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 2.52% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMB’s profit will be $560.39M for 21.10 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.81% negative EPS growth.

