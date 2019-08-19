Kimberly Clark (KMB) Shareholder Holowesko Partners LTD Trimmed Stake; As Ventas (VTR) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Cut by $1.56 Million Its Holding

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 50.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 24,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 24,219 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 49,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $73. About 209,863 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 99.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 922,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The hedge fund held 5,600 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $694,000, down from 927,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $141.85. About 201,092 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,110 shares to 9,653 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 11,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23M for 19.41 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amg Funds Limited Liability Corporation reported 20,972 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 13,626 shares. Moreover, Fdx Advsrs has 0.12% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 48,013 shares. Axa accumulated 63,523 shares. Riverhead Limited Liability Company holds 20,824 shares. Shufro Rose And Co Limited has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Town And Country Bank & Trust And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru accumulated 10,027 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Advisory Research Incorporated invested in 11,781 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo stated it has 292,789 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 23,742 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Amer Assets Mgmt Ltd has 0.21% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 20,000 shares. Summit Fin Wealth Advisors Lc stated it has 0.52% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Duff And Phelps Communications holds 0.02% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 15,700 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% or 1,556 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Liability owns 3,400 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,733 are held by Weatherstone Capital. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 488,227 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Beaumont Ltd invested in 6,283 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 92,459 shares. Lathrop Inv Mgmt reported 0.13% stake. Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Incorporated Ca reported 1,100 shares stake. Advisors Ltd Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Naples Global Advsr Lc stated it has 0.28% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Shine Invest Advisory Svcs owns 100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 44,762 were reported by Boston Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 64,143 shares. Verition Fund Lc owns 26,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Bp Pcl holds 41,000 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Broderick Brian C has invested 0.18% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

