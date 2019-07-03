Kimberly Clark (KMB) Shareholder Fort LP Increased Holding by $780,927; As Analog Devices Com (ADI) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Zevin Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc Com (ADI) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 2,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.01 million, down from 98,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $113.51. About 1.14 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11

Fort Lp increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 46.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 6,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,959 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, up from 13,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $136.07. About 1.13M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68; 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $496.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 45,140 shares to 47,807 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 20,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,616 shares, and cut its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Financial Svcs reported 5,295 shares stake. Kwmg Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.65% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Albion Group Ut reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Llc holds 22,185 shares. New Vernon Inv Limited Liability has invested 1.09% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Cadinha Ltd has invested 0.05% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Incorporated owns 22,372 shares. Spc Financial reported 2,300 shares. Birmingham Capital Co Al has invested 0.12% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora accumulated 562 shares. Veritable LP has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Pittenger Anderson reported 17,600 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Co Ltd reported 3,900 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na invested in 4,314 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Procter & Gamble: Buy at the High? – The Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “By How Much Will Kimberly-Clark Raise Its Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kimberly-Clark: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kimberly-Clark Is Not A Buy Yet – Seeking Alpha” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Kimberly Clark Corporation (KMB) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $445.27 million for 23.26 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $514,269 activity.