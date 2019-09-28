Kimberly Clark (KMB) Shareholder Contravisory Investment Management Boosted Its Holding by $5.79 Million as Stock Price Rose; Coherent (COHR) Market Value Declined While Vulcan Value Partners Has Cut Its Holding

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 362858.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 43,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 43,555 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.81M, up from 12 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $142.06. About 1.48 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 16.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 205,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.27% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $137.12 million, down from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.54. About 277,454 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 1.00 million shares to 3.46 million shares, valued at $294.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qorvo Inc by 172,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Analysts await Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 79.87% or $2.38 from last year’s $2.98 per share. COHR’s profit will be $14.39 million for 63.14 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Coherent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold COHR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 24.24 million shares or 0.67% more from 24.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 41,617 shares. Cortina Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.35% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) or 41,310 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 199,959 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd invested 0% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Central reported 7.28% stake. Amer Intll Grp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 47,261 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 38,819 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 4,149 shares. Shelton Cap owns 1,741 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields stated it has 0.01% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Fund Management Sa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Frontier Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 17,678 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.01% or 720 shares. Artisan Prns Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. B Riley Wealth accumulated 1,537 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Virtu Fincl Ltd Com invested in 26,547 shares. Verity Asset holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 2,026 shares. Conning has 318,978 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Cognios Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Fil Ltd reported 0% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.13% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Moreover, 1St Source Bankshares has 0.26% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 23,632 shares. Franklin holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 91,694 shares. California-based Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 86,203 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Carret Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 1,707 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 7,429 shares. Swiss Comml Bank has 0.21% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $258.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 3,497 shares to 4,096 shares, valued at $379,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arconic Inc by 13,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180 shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).