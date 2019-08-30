Kimberly Clark (KMB) Shareholder Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Cut Its Holding; A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Holding in Hercules Capital (HTGC) Boosted as Stock Rose

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 22,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 130,849 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.21M, down from 152,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $142.32. About 40,414 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Plans $30M Expansion, Improvements at Hendersonville, N.C., Plant; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 100.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 86,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 173,390 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 86,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.05. About 18,368 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $59.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDA) by 2.68 million shares to 57.49M shares, valued at $2.14 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) by 2.50 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Eversource Energy.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.50M for 19.88 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.