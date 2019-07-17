Kimberly Clark (KMB) Shareholder Atwood & Palmer Has Lowered Its Stake by $836,400 as Valuation Rose; Dana Investment Advisors Has Lifted Cintas (CTAS) Holding by $4.21 Million

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 1334.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 20,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,400 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, up from 1,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.23B market cap company. The stock increased 8.74% or $20.93 during the last trading session, reaching $260.37. About 2.03 million shares traded or 322.51% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,404 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86M, down from 70,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $138.03. About 1.10 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Braces for Even Higher Pulp Inflation — Commodity Comment; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES KIM UNDERHILL HEAD OF N. AMERICA UNIT; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $706.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Janus Detroit Str Tr by 6,625 shares to 197,650 shares, valued at $9.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Investment Lp invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). New Jersey-based Mercer Capital Advisers has invested 0.02% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Tru Of Vermont accumulated 14,024 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Trust Fund reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 9,465 shares. New England Management holds 20,888 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 93,000 shares. Windward Management Ca reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Il reported 19,981 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Altavista Wealth Management reported 2,409 shares stake. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 4,087 shares. Btr Cap Management owns 5,446 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Baxter Bros holds 0.23% or 7,940 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.12% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt invested in 0.13% or 3,579 shares.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 2.52% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMB’s profit will be $560.39 million for 21.17 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Alibaba and JD.com Want to Lock in Merchants With Big Data Deals – The Motley Fool” on June 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kimberly-Clark declares $1.03 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Kimberly Clark Corporation (KMB) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kimberly-Clark Issues Annual Report on Sustainability – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.16 million activity. FROOMAN THOMAS E sold 1,740 shares worth $351,106. The insider TYSOE RONALD W sold $604,920.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for March 21, 2019 : NKE, CTAS, SCHL, CAL, RTW, DLNG, WYY, NVCN – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cintas (CTAS) Beats Q3 Earnings, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTAS, XEL – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 9,582 shares to 9,253 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,060 shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Management Incorporated owns 19,164 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Chilton Ltd Company reported 2.65% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Hartline Invest Corporation holds 3,805 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 354,507 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc. Alpha Cubed Ltd invested in 0.06% or 2,437 shares. 2,000 were reported by S&Co. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 11,441 shares. 28,971 were reported by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca. 1,200 were accumulated by Davis. Shell Asset Management Co has 0.08% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Trustmark Comml Bank Department stated it has 4,874 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Synovus Finance holds 0.04% or 11,005 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 7,208 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated owns 0% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 90 shares.