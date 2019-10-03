Kimberly Clark (KMB) Shareholder Atwood & Palmer Decreased Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Share Price Rose, Longwood Capital Partners Has Upped by $835,125 Its Stake

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 16.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 55,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 384,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.06M, up from 328,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $963.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $14.29. About 152,872 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 14/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BELIEVES THAT IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF ITS CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending; 23/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 14/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.30; 17/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc; 30/05/2018 – Dicerna Doses First Primary Hyperoxaluria Patient with DCR-PHXC in Group B Portion of PHYOX Phase 1 Clinical Trial; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA REPORTS SETTLEMENT OF ALL LITIGATION WITH ALNYLAM; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM – AS PER SETTLEMENT, DICERNA WILL BE RESTRICTED IN ITS DEVELOPMENT RELATING TO OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR A DEFINED SET OF CO’S TARGETS

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 4,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 58,579 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.81M, down from 63,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $139.84. About 562,825 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83 million and $740.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Janus Detroit Str Tr by 10,825 shares to 208,475 shares, valued at $10.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 47,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Heartland Finl Usa Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Star Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 111,917 shares. Leisure Capital Mgmt invested 0.58% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Welch Grp Incorporated Limited stated it has 220,501 shares. Schulhoff &, Ohio-based fund reported 13,452 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 2.13% or 42,502 shares. Bahl And Gaynor reported 22,422 shares. Hamel Assocs has 29,158 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.14% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership stated it has 27,187 shares. American Research And Company owns 562 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp invested in 4,616 shares. Blackhill Capital Inc owns 103,300 shares. Montecito Bancorporation And Tru reported 5,347 shares. Brinker Cap Inc has 13,359 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cullinan Assocs Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 2,300 shares.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00M for 19.53 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 10 investors sold DRNA shares while 21 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.15 million shares or 2.31% less from 46.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 1.15 million shares stake. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Td Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). 75,600 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.19M shares. Sio Capital Limited Liability Co holds 2% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 526,059 shares. Altrinsic Global Advisors Ltd owns 90,000 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 4,298 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 66,839 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The California-based Ecor1 Capital Ltd Com has invested 5.28% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Amer Intll Gp Inc reported 32,921 shares. 38,040 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Caxton holds 15,487 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 56,400 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA).

