Kimberly Clark (KMB) Shareholder 1St Source Bank Lowered Position by $428,409 as Market Value Rose; Stearns Financial Services Group Has Decreased Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Market Value Declined

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 3,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 24,537 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 28,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $140.56. About 994,334 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 21/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES GIUSY BUONFANTINO AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFIC; 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO’S IDRS AT ‘A’; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Net Sales Up 2% To Up 3%; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 2,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 40,437 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, down from 43,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $130.96. About 3.45M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.01 million for 19.63 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.37 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.