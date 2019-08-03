Kimberly Clark (KMB) Shareholder 1St Source Bank Has Lowered Position by $428,409; Capital Fund Management Sa Has Upped Its Holding in Ball (Call) (BLL) by $3.84 Million

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 3,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 24,537 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 28,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.87. About 1.29M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES GIUSY BUONFANTINO AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFIC; 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Ball Corp (Call) (BLL) by 962.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 67,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The hedge fund held 74,400 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Ball Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $74.73. About 2.77 million shares traded or 19.32% up from the average. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 18/05/2018 – Ball Mill – Low Interest Rates Intensifying Construction Projects Drives the Market| Technavio; 27/04/2018 – Ball Wins Two Euro CanTech 2018 Awards for Metallic Aluminium Aerosol Can and Two-piece Beverage Decorative Design; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 27/03/2018 – MASTER A MILLION™ BOUNCING BALL RECEIVES PRESTIGIOUS ACTIVITY TOY OF THE YEAR AWARD AT THE TOY & BABY INDUSTRY AWARDS IN SWEDEN; 21/05/2018 – Global Miniature Ball Bearings Market – Key Findings and Forecastsl Technavio; 25/05/2018 – Xperon Golf Launches “Xperon VIVID” Matte Colored Golf Ball; 23/05/2018 – Global Ball Mill Market 2018-2022: Low Interest Rates are lntensifying Construction Projects, Which is Driving Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA EXITED ZNGA, MGM, EXPE, BLL, CBS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns An Aa3 To Ball State University’s (IN) Housing And Dining System Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 15/04/2018 – Trump in Full-On Tweetstorm Over ‘Slippery,’ `Slime Ball’ Comey

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 25,669 shares to 3,668 shares, valued at $208,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust (Call) (MDY) by 10,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900 shares, and cut its stake in Goldcorp Inc (Call) (NYSE:GG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,267 are owned by Two Sigma Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Chevy Chase has 0.07% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, a California-based fund reported 103,493 shares. Spectrum Group Inc Inc Inc reported 1,030 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 32,087 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 401,004 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Natixis Advisors LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 27,313 shares. Korea Inv Corporation has 0.06% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 212,300 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp holds 0% or 374 shares. Regions Corporation holds 0% or 1,714 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cookson Peirce And Inc has invested 0.81% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). The United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Public Limited has invested 0.08% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). 9,000 are owned by Moors & Cabot Inc. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.09% or 548,533 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited stated it has 0.05% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $6.16 million activity. HAYES JOHN A sold $5.06M worth of stock. $725,018 worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) shares were sold by MORRISON SCOTT C.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.01M for 18.98 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,319 shares to 74,707 shares, valued at $14.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 3,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,037 shares, and has risen its stake in 1St Source Corp (NASDAQ:SRCE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc has invested 0.02% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Orrstown Fin Ser invested in 300 shares or 0.05% of the stock. State Bank Of Nova Scotia has 128,515 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 4,892 were accumulated by Chesley Taft Lc. Whitnell Communications has 0.29% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 6,106 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.13% stake. 811,501 are owned by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. Bb&T reported 123,625 shares. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 2,800 shares. 2,216 were accumulated by Northstar Incorporated. 4,503 were accumulated by Parsons Ri. Mackenzie Corporation has 36,775 shares. 85,034 are owned by Cibc Incorporated. Toronto Dominion Bancorp owns 255,260 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 471,021 shares.