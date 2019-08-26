Kimberly Clark (KMB) Shareholder 1St Source Bank Has Cut Holding by $428,409; First United Bank Trust Continues to Hold Holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC)

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 3,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 24,537 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 28,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $140.48. About 367,402 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 01/05/2018 – Michael Phelps and Family Gear Up for Water Play Memories with Huggies® Little Swimmers®; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 220.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 6,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 9,678 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 3,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $123.49. About 604,488 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP) by 3,290 shares to 6,670 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) by 3,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,009 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Grp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.66% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 0.1% or 130,578 shares. First Foundation Advsr, a California-based fund reported 2,217 shares. Cannell Peter B Co Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1,740 shares. 17,568 are owned by Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Limited Liability Company. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 90 shares in its portfolio. Kwmg Limited Liability Corp invested in 22 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins Com reported 16,000 shares. Assetmark holds 0.13% or 120,196 shares. Conning Inc invested in 295,154 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Citadel Ltd Liability owns 3.47 million shares. British Columbia Inv owns 129,981 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.07% or 3,644 shares. Shell Asset stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 22,638 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colorado-based Cetera Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). International Grp owns 146,958 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Covington Management holds 0.01% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio. 4,074 were accumulated by Court Place Advsrs Limited Company. Lakeview Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 0.27% stake. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams owns 6,261 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 75,924 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Fort Point Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 3,563 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 77,075 shares. Bp Plc holds 0.2% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 41,000 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Limited Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 2,335 shares. Grimes & Company reported 0.8% stake. Magnetar Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). The Delaware-based Dupont Capital has invested 0.05% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Checchi Capital Advisers Limited stated it has 0.04% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,379 shares to 1,970 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 3,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkt Etf (EEM).