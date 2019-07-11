Kimberly Clark (KMB) Shareholder 1St Source Bank Cut Position as Market Valuation Rose; As Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Global Thematic Partners Has Boosted Position

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 3,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,537 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 28,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $136.51. About 556,868 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Braces for Even Higher Pulp Inflation — Commodity Comment; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 95,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.51M, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $27.13. About 234,109 shares traded. MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has declined 32.42% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MMYT News: 23/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q REV. $157.8M; 05/04/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD MMYT.O SAYS DOMESTIC FLIGHT BOOKINGS WILL START IN NEXT FEW WEEKS, FOLLOWED BY HOTELS, BUS AND HOLIDAYS BOOKINGS; 05/04/2018 – India’s MakeMyTrip partners Flipkart for travel bookings; 05/04/2018 MAKEMYTRIP PARTNERS WITH FLIPKART; MAKEMYTRIP, GOIBIBO,REDBUS, WILL LEVERAGE CUSTOMER BASE OF FLIPKART PLATFORM FOR ONLINE BOOKINGS IN TRAVEL SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q LOSS/SHR 42C; 14/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 25C; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD – QTRLY REV $157.8 MLN VS $120 MLN

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 2.52% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMB’s profit will be $564.19 million for 20.94 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.12% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 1,228 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Company has 2,857 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp reported 17,956 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd Liability holds 0.33% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 17,181 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 166,770 shares. 845 are owned by Spectrum Gru Inc. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 0.54% or 6,261 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 11,845 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 20,136 shares. Security Retail Bank Of So Dak reported 6,053 shares. Burney owns 74,718 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd has 1.38% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 36,293 are owned by Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Lathrop Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.13% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Msci Emerging Markets (VWO) by 35,586 shares to 445,897 shares, valued at $18.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 3,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: AbbVie, Crocs, RealReal, Roku And More – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Kimberly-Clark Names Alison Lewis as Chief Growth Officer – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Huggies Brand Introduces Their Most Perfect Diaper Ever – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Kimberly-Clark Issues Annual Report on Sustainability – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kimberly-Clark +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 8,752 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $42.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 494,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,179 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).