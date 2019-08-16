Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Reaches $141.60 52-Week High; Performant Financial (PFMT) Shorts Down By 24.78%

The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) hit a new 52-week high and has $152.93 target or 8.00% above today’s $141.60 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $48.73 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. If the $152.93 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.90B more. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $141.6. About 465,873 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) had a decrease of 24.78% in short interest. PFMT’s SI was 117,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 24.78% from 156,200 shares previously. With 59,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s short sellers to cover PFMT’s short positions. The SI to Performant Financial Corporation’s float is 0.33%. It closed at $1.18 lastly. It is down 44.55% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PFMT News: 06/03/2018 – PERFORMANT FINANCIAL 4Q REV. $33.3M, EST. $30.2M (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – Percona Offers New Services and Software Products to Help Organizations Achieve Performant, Durable Database Environments; 06/03/2018 – Performant Financial 4Q Rev $33.3M; 08/05/2018 – Performant Financial 1Q Rev $57M; 06/03/2018 Performant Financial 4Q EPS 1c; 06/03/2018 – PFMT SEES FY REV. $123M TO $150M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – PFMT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $123 TO $150 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Performant Financial 1Q EPS 16c; 06/03/2018 – Performant Financial 4Q Adj EPS 2c

Among 6 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kimberly-Clark has $15200 highest and $105 lowest target. $132.33’s average target is -6.55% below currents $141.6 stock price. Kimberly-Clark had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, July 24. As per Tuesday, April 23, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, April 23. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, June 18.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. The company has market cap of $48.73 billion. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brands. It has a 27.31 P/E ratio. The Consumer Tissue segment provides facial and bathroom tissues, paper towels, napkins, and related products under the Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Viva, Andrex, Scottex, Neve, and other brand names.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Kimberly-Clark Corporation shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skba Capital Mgmt stated it has 1.01% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Sunbelt Securities invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Victory Mgmt has invested 0.54% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 2,300 were accumulated by Spc. Richard C Young Ltd reported 79,727 shares stake. 848 are owned by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Compton Cap Management Inc Ri accumulated 1,825 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Fiduciary Commerce invested in 0.08% or 24,035 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corp owns 3,500 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt reported 3,558 shares. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 20,266 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 92,094 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Webster Savings Bank N A has 1,315 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Service Automobile Association holds 312,737 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.01M for 19.78 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. The company has market cap of $62.72 million. The Company’s services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for government and private clients in various markets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers recovery services to guaranty agencies and private institutions; and audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.