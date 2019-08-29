Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Reaches $140.80 After 8.00% Down Move; CLIC TECHNOLOGY (CLCI) Shorts Increased By 526.09%

CLIC TECHNOLOGY INC (OTCMKTS:CLCI) had an increase of 526.09% in short interest. CLCI’s SI was 14,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 526.09% from 2,300 shares previously. It closed at $0.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $140.8. About 259,260 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Still Expects 2018 Adj Effective Tax Rate of 23% to 26%; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALLThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $48.45B company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $129.54 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:KMB worth $3.88B less.

CLIC Technology, Inc., a fintech company, develops, integrates, and markets blockchain services and products. The company has market cap of $26.07 million. The firm focuses on the facilitation of digital asset management, including processing e-commerce and financial industry payments in various countries and payment platforms. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product is ClicPay, a proprietary payment gateway platform for merchants that will allow clients to use crypto currency to make purchases on-line, as well as to accept crypto payments and receive settlements in traditional fiat currencies.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00 million for 19.66 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kimberly-Clark has $15200 highest and $105 lowest target. $132.33’s average target is -6.02% below currents $140.8 stock price. Kimberly-Clark had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) earned “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, June 18 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Sell” rating and $105 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 24. Citigroup maintained the shares of KMB in report on Tuesday, April 23 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, April 23 by Macquarie Research.