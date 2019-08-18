Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Reaches $140.72 52-Week High; Schwab Charles Investment Management Boosted By $6.96 Million Its Yandex N V (YNDX) Holding

The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) hit a new 52-week high and has $150.57 target or 7.00% above today’s $140.72 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $48.43 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 18 by Barchart.com. If the $150.57 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.39 billion more. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $140.72. About 1.66M shares traded or 3.46% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES GIUSY BUONFANTINO AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFIC; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Still Expects 2018 Adj Effective Tax Rate of 23% to 26%; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES KIM UNDERHILL HEAD OF N. AMERICA UNIT; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased Yandex N V (YNDX) stake by 235.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc acquired 204,584 shares as Yandex N V (YNDX)’s stock rose 2.99%. The Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc holds 291,565 shares with $10.01M value, up from 86,981 last quarter. Yandex N V now has $11.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $36.48. About 1.11 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. The company has market cap of $48.43 billion. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brands. It has a 27.15 P/E ratio. The Consumer Tissue segment provides facial and bathroom tissues, paper towels, napkins, and related products under the Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Viva, Andrex, Scottex, Neve, and other brand names.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.01 million for 19.65 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kimberly-Clark has $15200 highest and $105 lowest target. $132.33’s average target is -5.96% below currents $140.72 stock price. Kimberly-Clark had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Deutsche Bank has “Sell” rating and $105 target. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 18. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15200 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Sell” rating and $12200 target in Monday, June 17 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 23 by Macquarie Research. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of KMB in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Kimberly-Clark Corporation shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nebraska-based Pittenger And Anderson has invested 0.17% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 72,289 shares. Tctc Holding Ltd reported 3,864 shares. Intersect Cap Lc holds 1.21% or 23,091 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0.17% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Premier Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.18% or 6,190 shares. Prio Wealth Lp has 0.16% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). North Star Investment Management Corp stated it has 37,351 shares. 302,457 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Corp. Bragg Fincl Inc invested in 2,313 shares. 79,296 are owned by Counselors. Cypress Management Ltd Liability Company (Wy) reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 221,973 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 639,096 shares. Noesis Mangement invested in 2,587 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Yandex has $47 highest and $44 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 24.73% above currents $36.48 stock price. Yandex had 3 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $44 target in Wednesday, March 6 report.

