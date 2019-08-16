Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Reaches $140.70 High on Aug, 16; LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) Had 8 Bullish Analysts

The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) reached all time high today, Aug, 16 and still has $151.96 target or 8.00% above today’s $140.70 share price. This indicates more upside for the $48.42B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $151.96 PT is reached, the company will be worth $3.87 billion more. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $140.7. About 505,140 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review

Among 8 analysts covering LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. LivePerson has $39 highest and $30 lowest target. $33.75’s average target is -12.16% below currents $38.42 stock price. LivePerson had 18 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32 target in Friday, February 22 report. The stock of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Needham. The rating was maintained by Ladenburg on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $3900 target in Thursday, August 1 report. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Roth Capital. See LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) latest ratings:

LivePerson, Inc. provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. The company has market cap of $2.49 billion. It operates in two divisions, Business and Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for firms of various sizes.

The stock increased 0.47% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $38.42. About 178,778 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Contact At Once! Receives “Highest Rated” DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Award; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.29 – $0.23; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $0.0 TO 1.0C, EST. 1.6C; 23/03/2018 – LotLinx Partners with Contact At Once! to Offer Chat and Text on Mobile Optimized Vehicle Detail Pages and Online Advertising; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Rev $237M-$243M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 35c-29c; 06/03/2018 LivePerson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

More notable recent LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About LivePerson, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why LivePerson Stock Climbed 18.4% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LivePerson (LPSN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why LivePerson Stock Tanked Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate LivePerson (LPSN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold LivePerson, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 53.59 million shares or 7.53% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 0% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 16,073 shares. Hsbc Hldg Plc invested 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Co holds 146,512 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rgm Limited Com has invested 4.6% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Brant Point Investment Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 270,000 shares. Virtu Finance Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 8,134 shares. Pdts Ptnrs Limited Liability invested in 123,011 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.01% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Lpl Fin Limited Co accumulated 0% or 14,519 shares. Ls Inv Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity reported 8,350 shares. Proshare Advisors has invested 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Davidson Kempner Mngmt Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 35,900 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.11% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Kimberly-Clark Corporation shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Llc holds 2.45% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 73,483 shares. Johnson Fin Gp reported 0.66% stake. Bryn Mawr Trust Com owns 0.48% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 71,447 shares. Spc Fincl reported 0.06% stake. Walter & Keenan Fin Consulting Company Mi Adv has invested 0.09% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). The New York-based Jane Street Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.06% or 128,515 shares in its portfolio. Cullinan Associates Incorporated reported 2,300 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.12% stake. Old Second Bank Of Aurora holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 562 shares. 1.56 million are held by Raymond James & Associates. Retail Bank Of Mellon holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 4.85 million shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Co reported 21 shares. Regal Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.32% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Essex Fincl Serv holds 0.26% or 6,813 shares in its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kimberly-Clark has $15200 highest and $105 lowest target. $132.33’s average target is -5.95% below currents $140.7 stock price. Kimberly-Clark had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) earned “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) rating on Tuesday, April 23. Citigroup has “Sell” rating and $11600 target.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. The company has market cap of $48.42 billion. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brands. It has a 27.14 P/E ratio. The Consumer Tissue segment provides facial and bathroom tissues, paper towels, napkins, and related products under the Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Viva, Andrex, Scottex, Neve, and other brand names.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00M for 19.65 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.